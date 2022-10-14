Thunder beat Reading in preseason game

GLENS FALLS — Vladislav Mikhalchuk, Sebastian Vidmar and Ryan Smith scored third-period goal as the Adirondack Thunder beat Reading 4-1 in a preseason ECHL game at Cool Insuring Arena on Friday night.

The Thunder are back in action Saturday night with their final preseason game in Reading, Pa. Adirondack opens the regular season on the road at Worcester on Oct. 22 and 23. The home opener is Oct. 29, also against Worcester.

Noah Corson scored a first-period goal for the Thunder. Shane Sellar evened it at 1-1 in the second period. Mikhalchuk broke the tie early in the third period before Adirondack netted a pair of empty-net goals.

Mareks Mitens and Isaac Poulter split time in goal for the Thunder, with Poulter stopping all 16 shots he saw to get the win.