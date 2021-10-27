Thunder beat Railers for first win of season

GLENS FALLS — Mareks Mitens had a long-distance view of six Adirondack goals on Wednesday, plenty enough to give the Thunder their first win of the season.

He had a close-up view of other moments that were just as important. Like one in the second period, when teammates Jimmy Mazza and Ryan Smith scrambled back to cleanly strip a Worcester player of the puck, breaking up a play that started out as a breakaway.

“I thought the team played really well in front of me,” Mitens said. “They made my job easy. They left shots for me most of the time (and) did a great job backchecking.”

It was part of an all-around solid effort that gave the Thunder a 6-2 victory over Worcester at Cool Insuring Arena in their second game of the ECHL season. Alex Carrier scored twice and 10 other players got in on the scoring.

The Thunder did most of their damage from the sweet spot between the circles, either with goal-scoring shots or with screening traffic in front.

“That’s something (coach Alex Loh) has talked about from Day 1,” Carrier said. “We want to have a presence there, not only net front, but also that soft area in the high slot. We’re still learning; there’s a couple times when you’ll see point shots where maybe we’re missing a guy there, but it’s something we talk about every day. At the end of the day, that’s where you score goals.”

The worst part of the game for the Thunder was its beginning. An early power play led to a 1-0 Worcester lead.

It got better from there, and very quickly. Colin Long tied the game on a centering pass that deflected to him off Worcester goalie Colten Ellis’ leg pad. Carrier scored on a rebound in the slot. Patrick Grasso made it 3-1 on a power-play goal.

The power play was the Thunder’s best friend on Wednesday. The home team went 3 for 6 with the man-advantage, including a big one by Joe Masonius in the second period that extended the lead back to two goals.

“We brought a good effort last Saturday,” Carrier said of the season opener, “but tonight we really felt the effort from each single person in the locker room. Everyone chipped in for that victory, from the goalie through the forwards. It was a typical, cliché-like team win.”

Mitens had driven to Glens Falls earlier on Wednesday, having been sent down by Utica of the AHL. He stopped 25 of 27 Worcester shots. He wasn’t called on to make a lot of spectacular saves, but the defense in front of him made sure that didn’t happen.

“Obviously I talked to the (Utica) coaches and stuff, and they just said, it’s an opportunity to play, and that’s what I’m looking for right now,” the goalie said. “I want to play games. It doesn’t really matter where I’m at, I want to play, want to win games.”

The crowd of 1,914 was much smaller than the opening-night sellout, but not atypical for a mid-week game in October.

