GLENS FALLS — Matt Stief scored the tying goal in the third period and the Adirondack Thunder came back from a two-goal deficit to beat Worcester 4-3 on Sunday and earn a playoff spot against all odds.

The Thunder, who were once well out of playoff contention, will play Newfoundland in a first-round best-of-seven series that will have an oddball 3-4 format. The Thunder host the first three games at Cool Insuring Arena — Wednesday and Friday at 7 p.m. and Saturday at 5 p.m. — before completing the series in Newfoundland the following week.

Worcester was leading 3-1 in the second period when Patrick Grasso scored for Adirondack. Stief scored the key game-tying goal at 10:24 of the third period on a power play.

Worcester, needing a regulation win to beat out Adirondack for the playoff spot, pulled its goal in the final minutes, and Brady Fleurent scored the game-winning goal into an empty net at 17:54.

Mike Robinson, playing his third game in three days, made 28 saves to get the win.

Thunder 4, Railers 3 Worcester;2;1;0 — 3 Adirondack;1;1;2 — 4 First period — 1, Adirondack, Weller 14 (Smith), 2:39. 2, Worcester, Fea 8 (McGurty, Callin), 9:48. 3, Worcester, Cosgrove 5 (Butler, Hayhurst), 12:25 (pp). Second period — 4, Worcester, Repaci 27 (Vesey, Delmas), 11:59 (pp). 5, Adirondack, Grasso 36 (Letourneau, Harper), 13:55. Third period — 6, Adirondack, Stief 5 (Vidmar, Harper), 10:24 (pp). 7, Adirondack, Fleurent 9, 17:54 (en). Shots — Worcester 15-8-8—31; Adirondack 12-12-11—35. Power plays — Worcester 2-4; Adirondack 1-4. Goalies — Appleby (Wor) 34 shots-31 saves; Robinson (Adir) 31-28. Ref — Normandin. A — 4,753.