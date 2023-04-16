GLENS FALLS — Matt Stief scored the tying goal in the third period and the Adirondack Thunder came back from a two-goal deficit to beat Worcester 4-3 on Sunday and earn a playoff spot against all odds.
The Thunder, who were once well out of playoff contention, will play Newfoundland in a first-round best-of-seven series that will have an oddball 3-4 format. The Thunder host the first three games at Cool Insuring Arena — Wednesday and Friday at 7 p.m. and Saturday at 5 p.m. — before completing the series in Newfoundland the following week.
Worcester was leading 3-1 in the second period when Patrick Grasso scored for Adirondack. Stief scored the key game-tying goal at 10:24 of the third period on a power play.
Worcester, needing a regulation win to beat out Adirondack for the playoff spot, pulled its goal in the final minutes, and Brady Fleurent scored the game-winning goal into an empty net at 17:54.
People are also reading…
Mike Robinson, playing his third game in three days, made 28 saves to get the win.
Check back later for a full story and a photo gallery.