GLENS FALLS — It should be no surprise that the regular-season finale featured a goalie playing a third straight game, a two-goal comeback, an entire team ignoring fatigue and a game-winning goal that became the answer to a trivia question.

The Adirondack Thunder have been the comeback story of the ECHL this past month, climbing up from the depths of the standings to have a chance to make the playoffs on the final weekend. It was a long, winding journey.

So was the game that put them over the top. Down 3-1, Patrick Grasso scored a key goal late in the second period, then Matt Stief brought the house down with a third-period power-play goal that tied the game.

Needing a regulation win to make the playoffs, Worcester pulled its goalie for an extra attacker with three minutes left. Brady Fleurent got something rarely seen in hockey — a game-winning goal into an empty net — giving the Thunder a 4-3 win as they became the last team to qualify for the Kelly Cup playoffs.

The Thunder mobbed goalie Mike Robinson at the final buzzer, then celebrated at center ice with 4,754 fans on a warm spring afternoon at Cool Insuring Arena.

Adirondack earned the right to play Newfoundland in a first-round best-of-seven series that will have an oddball 3-4 format. The Thunder host the first three games at Cool Insuring Arena — Wednesday and Friday at 7 p.m. and Saturday at 5 p.m. — before completing the series in Newfoundland.

Robinson hardly even looked winded at a postgame press conference, even though he’d been in goal for three games in less than 72 hours. It’s very unusual for a professional goalie to play three straight days, but Robinson said he felt good coming into Sunday’s game.

“I think I was more excited than anything,” he said. “I wasn’t really tired, I wasn’t nervous; just excited for the opportunity.”

He made 28 saves, including an amazing stop on Jimmy Lambert early in the third period, sliding left to right across the goal mouth to block off a partially open net.

He was a big part of the final act of a regular season that had many struggles, but a heroic finish.

The Thunder got off to a terrible start this season, struggled in overtime games and had trouble winning on the road. Several times they showed signs of turning things around, only to go back to losing. The lineup was a revolving door with injuries and callups.

The Thunder went on a 12-game streak without a loss in regulation and seemed ready to make the playoffs, only to lose three in a row. Then they beat Worcester soundly on Saturday night and needed a win or overtime loss on Sunday to clinch the playoff spot.

Shawn Weller’s early goal got Adirondack started, but Worcester led 3-1 by the 11:59 mark of the second period.

“We were very composed,” Stief said. “We all believe in ourselves and the system, and most importantly, each other. It helps playing at home, in front of this amazing crowd and the support we get. I can’t say enough about the crowd. We were calm, we stayed cool and knew that our time was coming and stuck with it.”

Grasso, the Thunder’s goal-scoring wizard, got the second Adirondack goal just a couple of minutes after the Railers had taken a two-goal lead. His 36th goal was a beauty of a shot from 30 feet out. The crowd noise, which had tailed off a bit, immediately picked up.

“They’re all big,” coach Pete MacArthur said of the goals, “but I think that one by Grasso, with authority, really settled us down and got the building back into it. That we were able to get through that period just down one was huge, because we know the third’s our best, and we knew that the crowd would pull us through ... we just had to stay on top of it, keep coming, and you could feel it on the bench.”

Ryan Da Silva of Worcester was sent off for high sticking 10:18 into the third period. Just six seconds into the power play, Stief scored on a long shot through a crowd of players. Since Adirondack only needed to get to overtime to make the playoffs, the tying goal actually turned out to be the playoff-clinching goal.

The building got very loud, and stayed loud.

“Hearing the building explode after that was unbelievable,” Stief said.

MacArthur said he was very aware of the potential for fatigue as the weekend unfolded. The Thunder had to travel back from Trois-Rivieres after Friday night’s game. Worcester did not play on Friday. MacArthur said he was careful about how much time he kept his forwards on the ice during Saturday night’s game.

“I think the adrenaline kicked in there in the third period (on Sunday) and we were able to find a different gear,’ MacArthur said, “but kudos to our players. They really … they just battled.”

Worcester's season has gone the opposite of Adirondack's. After winning their first nine games and 16 of their first 19, the Railers were never the same. They won only two of their final 10 games.

Thunder 4, Railers 3 Worcester;2;1;0 — 3 Adirondack;1;1;2 — 4 First period — 1, Adirondack, Weller 14 (Smith), 2:39. 2, Worcester, Fea 8 (McGurty, Callin), 9:48. 3, Worcester, Cosgrove 5 (Butler, Hayhurst), 12:25 (pp). Second period — 4, Worcester, Repaci 27 (Vesey, Delmas), 11:59 (pp). 5, Adirondack, Grasso 36 (Letourneau, Harper), 13:55. Third period — 6, Adirondack, Stief 5 (Vidmar, Harper), 10:24 (pp). 7, Adirondack, Fleurent 9, 17:54 (en). Shots — Worcester 15-8-8—31; Adirondack 12-12-11—35. Power plays — Worcester 2-4; Adirondack 1-4. Goalies — Appleby (Wor) 34 shots-31 saves; Robinson (Adir) 31-28. Ref — Normandin. A — 4,753.