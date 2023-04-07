GLENS FALLS — Isaac Poulter has been logging some miles lately between Utica and Glens Falls lately, enough to point out a semi-regular stop in between.

"I don't really stop — if I have to stop it's at the Dunkin' (Donuts) in Amsterdam. Usually I try to just go straight through," the rookie goaltender said after Friday night's game. "I skated this morning in Utica with the goalie coach and left around 10… and I'm going back to Utica (Saturday) morning."

Poulter returned from the AHL club for a 27-save performance Friday night as Adirondack rolled to a 4-1 ECHL victory over Maine. Sebastian Vidmar scored two goals and rookie defenseman Matt Slick added his first two professional points for the Thunder, who beat the Mariners in regulation for the first time this season.

The win in front of a roaring sellout crowd of 5,133 allowed Adirondack (30-26-11) to finally leapfrog Worcester — for one day at least — by one point for the fourth and final playoff spot in the ECHL's North Division.

The Thunder, who are 9-0-3 in their last 12 games, play Saturday at 7 p.m. at Worcester — the first of three meetings with the Railers (33-32-4) over the final two weekends of the regular season.

"They're doing a really good job of not looking too far ahead," Adirondack head coach Pete MacArthur said. "Even though we have a task at hand, just stick to the process and play hard. If we win, we win, if we lose, we lose — but if we play hard, it's easier to sleep at night."

"Honestly, right now everything is playoff mentality, now to the end," said newcomer Dajon Mingo, a veteran ECHL defenseman who plugged right into the Thunder's blueline in his Glens Falls debut. Mingo was picked up on waivers from Cincinnati on Monday.

Mingo and Slick — another recent defensive addition — played important minutes for Adirondack on Friday night. Slick, a Buffalo native who played for Ferris State this season, scored his first goal as a pro to give Adirondack a 3-1 lead early in the second period.

"He keeps getting better," MacArthur said of Slick. "He's a big body, (he) fills a role that we don't really have, especially with (Jarrod) Gourley up (in Utica)."

For Poulter — who helped Adirondack earn a 3-1 road win at Worcester last Saturday — going back and forth between teams hasn't changed his mental preparation.

"For me, it's just win hockey games — do my best, give the team a chance," said Poulter, who also denied Maine's Mitch Fossier on a couple of one-on-one attacks. "That's really all I can do, it doesn't matter where I am, just give the team a chance no matter what."

Vidmar's two goals helped the Thunder bounce back from an early 1-0 deficit. He scored late in the first period on a shot from the left side that caromed off a body in front of the goal.

Then, 2:17 into the second, he scored the go-ahead goal off a feed from Grant Jozefek from behind the net.

"That's all him — I just had an open net," said Vidmar, who is on a seven-game point streak. "He likes that play a lot, so as soon as he went behind the net, I just found a spot where he would pass it to, and he did — so that's all on him, it's an amazing play."

"He's playing awesome — for the last month he's been the Sebastian Vidmar of old," MacArthur said. "He's really found his game, and that's huge because he gives us another guy down the middle who can play up and down the lineup."

Patrick Grasso finished the scoring with 2:44 left in the game, chasing down a long outlet pass from Shawn Weller, beating Maine goalie Francois Brassard in open ice and putting the puck in the net.

For most of the game, the Thunder played stifling defense coupled with a rugged forecheck to keep the Mariners from getting untracked.

"They crushed us in special teams the last time we played here (on March 8) — we thought we actually could have won that game," MacArthur said. "I thought we were just smothering defensively. It was a playoff-style game where they didn't have a whole lot of daylight.

"We're in playoff mode right now," MacArthur added. "These guys have earned themselves this opportunity, so we're just going to roll with it and keep this momentum as long as we can."

Thunder 4, Mariners 1 Maine;1;0;0 — 1 Adirondack;1;2;1 — 4 First period — 1, Maine, Fossier 17 (C. Doherty, T. Doherty), 6:06. 2, Adirondack, Vidmar 12, 13:29. Second period — 3, Adirondack Vidmar 13 (Jozefek, Slick), 2:17. 4, Adirondack, Slick 1 (Smith, Hallbauer), 5:48. Third period — 5, Adirondack, Grasso 33 (Weller), 17:16. Shots — Maine 12-5-11—28; Adirondack 9-6-5—20. Power plays — Maine 0-2; Adirondack 0-1. Goalies — Brassard (M) 20 shots-16 saves; Poulter (Adir) 28-27. Ref — Kunto. A — 5,133.

PHOTOS: Thunder vs. Railers Thunder vs. Railers Thunder vs. Railers Thunder vs. Railers Thunder vs. Railers Thunder vs. Railers Thunder vs. Railers Thunder vs. Railers Thunder vs. Railers Thunder vs. Railers Thunder vs. Railers Thunder vs. Railers Thunder vs. Railers Thunder vs. Railers