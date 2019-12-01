BRAMPTON, Ontario — Hayden Verbeek scored 58 seconds into overtime, giving the Adirondack Thunder a 4-3 victory over Brampton in the last of three straight weekend games between the teams.
Brampton won Friday and Saturday at Cool Insuring Arena, so the road team won all three weekend games.
Verbeek had also scored a second-period shorthanded goal that gave the Thunder a 3-2 lead, but Brenden Miller’s power-play goal for Brampton in the final minute of the period tied it up. Nikita Popugaev and Matt Salhany scored earlier goals for the Thunder.
You have free articles remaining.
Eamon McAdam made 29 saves in goal for Adirondack to get the win. Brampton outshot the Thunder, 32-22.
The Thunder remain in fourth place of the ECHL’s North Division, nine points behind first-place Reading.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.