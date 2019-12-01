{{featured_button_text}}

BRAMPTON, Ontario — Hayden Verbeek scored 58 seconds into overtime, giving the Adirondack Thunder a 4-3 victory over Brampton in the last of three straight weekend games between the teams.

Brampton won Friday and Saturday at Cool Insuring Arena, so the road team won all three weekend games.

Verbeek had also scored a second-period shorthanded goal that gave the Thunder a 3-2 lead, but Brenden Miller’s power-play goal for Brampton in the final minute of the period tied it up. Nikita Popugaev and Matt Salhany scored earlier goals for the Thunder.

Eamon McAdam made 29 saves in goal for Adirondack to get the win. Brampton outshot the Thunder, 32-22.

The Thunder remain in fourth place of the ECHL’s North Division, nine points behind first-place Reading.

