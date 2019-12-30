Thunder beat Beast in overtime

BRAMPTON, Ontario — The Adirondack Thunder won their second consecutive game on Monday with a 3-2 overtime victory over Brampton.

It was the Thunder’s first extra-session win since Dec. 1, a 4-3 overtime win over Brampton. Since then, Adirondack had gone 0-6 in overtime/shootout games.

The win moved the Thunder back into fourth place in the ECHL’s North Division.

Robbie Payne scored his second of the game 1:17 into overtime. It was his 10th of the season. He had scored his first goal of the game on a wrister 46 seconds into the second period to make it a 2-0 Thunder lead.

Casey Pierro-Zabotel notched his team-high 15th goal of the season to start things off in the first period.

Cam Bakker struck in the second for Brampton, and Francois Beauchemin’s goal in the third sent it into overtime.

Evan Cormier made 22 saves to earn the win. James Henry added two assists.

Adirondack 1 1 0 1 — 3

Brampton 0 1 1 0 — 2

First Period: 1, Adirondack, Pierro-Zabotel 15 (Salhany, Henry), 4:16.