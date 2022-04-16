Thunder battle, fall in overtime

GLENS FALLS — Eliminated from playoff contention, the Adirondack Thunder have been left to play out the string this season.

They sure didn’t play like it Friday night against the top team in the ECHL’s North Division, giving the Reading Royals everything they could handle for more than 60 minutes.

However, Reading pulled out a 5-4 victory in overtime on Kenny Hausinger’s goal with 3:53 left in the extra session, a disappointing end to an inspired effort before a Hall of Fame night crowd of 4,476 at Cool Insuring Arena.

“Against the best team in the league, to find a way back into the game and at least get it into overtime was awesome,” said Thunder head coach Alex Loh, whose team slipped to 27-38-4 with the loss. “In terms of standings, there isn’t a terrible amount to play for at the moment for the guys, but the fact that they’re still clawing, fighting and trying to win every hockey game shows a lot about the character of the group.”

“I was proud of the way we battled back in the second to tie the game up, and we did the same thing in the third,” said veteran forward Shane Harper, who had two assists. “There was no give-up in the team, it looked like we had some good energy, we were fiery.”

Rookie defenseman Jarrod Gourley scored his first professional goal with 9:49 left in regulation, firing a shot from the left faceoff circle that went top shelf to pull Adirondack into a 4-4 tie.

“Great pass by (Luke) Stevens — I was able to sneak down and he got me, I was pretty open and luckily I got one past the goalie,” said Gourley, who is signed for next year, too.

With only two games left — Saturday night at Reading and Sunday at 3 p.m. at home against Newfoundland — the Thunder have little to play for but pride and an audition for next year.

“Pro hockey’s tough to stick,” said Stevens, whose goal on a two-on-one breakaway with Harper tied the score at 3-3 midway through the third period. “You’ve got to play for the name on the front of your jersey and the back, because it’s a long offseason to think about how you did. How do you want to remember the last few games here? … Each one of us has to feel good about ourselves going into the offseason.”

“Obviously playing at the end of the season when you’re not in the playoffs is never fun — you always want every game to mean something,” Harper said. “We’re all professional hockey players, which makes us pretty competitive people, especially when we’re at home.”

“They’re playing for pride and playing for next year for sure,” Loh said. “You definitely want to leave a good taste in your mouth on your way out the door. The planning has already started for next year, and you want to make sure you’re putting yourself in the best position.”

Rookie Billy Jerry scored in the first period to pull Adirondack into a 1-1 tie, but the Thunder gave up two quick goals by the Royals’ Garrett Cicere and Brennan Saulnier 51 seconds apart in the first two minutes of the second period.

Adirondack battled back to tie again behind goals by Blake Thompson and Stevens, but Mason Millman put Reading up 4-3 with 1:04 left in the second.

“Obviously would’ve liked to have won the game in OT, it was a little bit of a flukey goal,” Harper said. “I’m just glad we battled back multiple times and tied it up.”

Royals 5, Thunder 4, OT Reading;1;3;0;1 — 5 Adirondack;1;2;1;0 — 4 First Period — 1, Reading, Saulnier 3 (Hausinger, Cockerill), 3:25. 2, Adirondack, Jerry 4 (Smith, Grasso), 9:21 (pp). Second Period — 3, Reading, Cicere 4 (Morrison, Bajkov), 1:06. 4, Reading, Saulnier 4, 1:57. 5, Adirondack, Thompson 5 (Smith, Grasso), 7:22 (pp). 6, Adirondack, Stevens 7 (Harper), 10:47. 7, Reading, Millman 8 (Hausinger, Cockerill), 18:56. Third Period — 8, Adirondack, Gourley 1 (Stevens, Harper), 10:11. Overtime — 9, Reading, Hausinger 12 (Cockerill, Ebbing), 3:07. Goalies-saves — Reading, Claeys (20 shots-16 saves). Adirondack, Kasel (31-26). Power plays — Reading 0-3, Adirondack 2-6. Referee — Stewart. A — 4,476.

