Thunder back home, looking for wins

GLENS FALLS — Keep a calculator handy if you're watching the playoff race in the ECHL.

Normally, you'd just look at how many points separate a team from the fourth and final playoff spot in each division. But it's a bit more complicated this season.

Not all teams will play a full regular-season schedule, so the league is using winning percentage to determine playoff qualifiers. That makes it a little tougher to figure out the distance between teams, and in the North Division, creates a confusing situation. Trois-Rivieres is in fourth place despite having fewer points than fifth-place Maine.

For the Adirondack Thunder, it boils down to a fairly simple proposition: they need to win a lot of games. With a .448 win percentage, they still have to catch Maine (.500) and Trois-Rivieres (.509).

The good news is, all of Adirondack's final 13 games come against North Division opponents. The Thunder host Newfoundland on Wednesday to begin a string of three straight games at Cool Insuring Arena.

The Growlers, in the midst of a seven-game road trip, are are 8-2 in their last 10 games. They swept the Thunder in a three-game series in Newfoundland earlier this month.

Trying to make up for games lost to COVID has kept the Thunder very busy. This week will finish a stretch in which they've played 15 games in 25 days. After this weekend's games they will get three days off, their longest break in almost a month.

Forwards Patrick Grasso and Tyler Irvine of the Thunder were called up by Utica of the AHL on Tuesday.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0