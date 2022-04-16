Thunder are shut out on the road

READING, Pa. — The Adirondack Thunder completed the road portion of their 2021-22 schedule with a 1-0 loss in Reading on Saturday night.

The Thunder finished 11-24-1-0 on the road and lost their last five games away from home. They have one game remaining, Sunday at home against Newfoundland.

The game’s only goal was scored by Kevin Conley 5:58 into the second period. Saturday’s loss marked the fifth time the Thunder have been shut out this season. Three of those shutouts have come in April.

Hayden Hawkey got the shutout for Reading with a 23-save effort.

Rookie Conor O’Brien played an outstanding game in goal for Adirondack, making 34 saves in his first professional start. The Thunder were outshot, 35-23.

One bright spot for the Thunder was the penalty killing unit, which was 5-for-5 in stopping the Reading power play.

Reading had beaten Adirondack on Friday night in Glens Falls, 5-4 in overtime. The Royals have already clinched first place in the ECHL’s North Division and were battling Toledo for the best record in the league.

The Thunder fell to 27-39-4-0 overall.

Royals 1, Thunder 0 Adirondack;0;0;0 — 0 Reading;0;1;0 — 1 First period — None. Second period — 1, Reading, Conley 2 (Hausinger, Cecere), 5:58. Third period — None. Shots — Adirondack 5-13-5—23; Reading 12-10-13—35. Power plays — Adirondack 0-2; Reading 0-5. Goalies-saves — Adirondack, O'Brien (Adir) 34; Hawkey (Read) 23. Ref — Stewart. A — 4,178.

