Thunder are shut out in Newfoundland

ST. JOHN’S, Newfoundland — Newfoundland scored a pair of first-period goals and went on to beat the Adirondack Thunder 4-0 on Saturday.

The Thunder suffered their first shutout loss since Nov. 7, which was also a game at Newfoundland. Keith Petruzzelli backstopped the shutout for the Growlers, making 30 saves.

Newfoundland outshot the Thunder 43-30. Alex Sakellaropoulos took the loss in goal for the visitors, though he was replaced by Brandon Kasel in the third period.

Adirondack continues its six-game road trip with a third straight game at Newfoundland on Sunday afternoon.

