Thunder are shut out at home vs. Maine

GLENS FALLS — The numbers may say the Adirondack Thunder are still in the playoff hunt, but any fan still clinging to hope probably lost it during the short time it took to play Sunday’s game.

The Thunder suffered a 4-0 shutout at the hands of the Maine Mariners, another nail in their coffin as they fall farther back in the ECHL North Division. Adirondack dropped to 26-36-3-0. Only a miracle can get them into the playoffs now.

At least everyone was home for dinner on time. Referee Matt Menniti saw fit to call only one minor penalty during Sunday’s game. It was all over in two hours and 13 minutes.

This was the second shutout in three games and the third loss in the week’s four games for the Thunder. Even the lone victory of the week brought bad news — Maine got one point out of Saturday’s shootout, a point the Thunder could ill afford to give away to a team they’re chasing.

Tyler Hinam and Reid Stefanson scored goals four minutes apart in the first period and Andrew Peski made it 3-0 in the second. The Thunder got some pressure in the third period, but came up empty.

“We didn’t execute real well in the first couple of periods, and then when we finally started to generate scoring chances, we missed the net,” coach Alex Loh said. “Give (the Mariners) credit, they did a good job of playing just a smart road game, they took advantage of the few opportunities they did have and ... just kind of the way the game went.”

Adirondack was outshot by the Mariners for the third straight game, including a 13-4 margin in the first period.

“Those guys chuck everything at the net, so I don’t take a lot of stock in that,” Loh said of the shot total. “I think (that style) can be effective, but I think it’s more shot quality, and by the end here tonight I think we had more quality opportunities than they did. They just, like I said, took advantage of the opportunities they did have.”

The Thunder have only two games this coming week — Wednesday in Reading and Sunday home against Worcester. It’s a break from the grueling schedule of the past month, but it also leaves the Thunder on the sidelines while Maine, Worcester and Trois-Rivieres have a chance to lock up the final playoff spots.

“You just keep playing hard, regardless of what the standings look like, regardless of what people say,” goalie Alex Sakellaropoulos said. “It’s still a job for us and you still have to go out there and perform every single night. You can’t take a day off, you can’t take a shift off, you have to come out to work and work hard every single day.”

Mariners 4, Thunder 0 Maine;2;1;1—4 Adirondack;0;0;0—0 First period — 1, Maine, Hinam 7 (Shea, Doherty), 10:42. 2, Maine, Stefanson 1 (Askew, Shea), 14:44. Second period — 3, Maine, Peski 3 (Zerter-Gossage), 12:59. Third period — 4, Maine, Doherty 1, 17:56 (en). Shots — Maine 13-9-7—29; Adirondack 4-6-14—24. Power plays — Maine 0-0; Adirondack 0-1. Goalies-saves — Lekkas (M) 24; Kasel (Adir) 19; Sakellaropoulos (Adir) 6. Ref — Menniti. A — 2,687.

