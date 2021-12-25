Thunder are back in action, finally

After more than two weeks without a game, the Adirondack Thunder hope to get back on the ice with a road game against the Worcester Railers on Sunday.

The Thunder had to postpone five games after more than a dozen players and off-ice personnel tested positive for COVID-19. Four of the five games would have been played at Cool Insuring Arena.

Adirondack was supposed to start its post-Christmas schedule at Trois-Rivieres on Monday night, but some schedule-shuffling instead sent them to Worcester for Sunday's game. The Thunder go to Reading on Wednesday before returning home for a game against Newfoundland on New Year's Eve.

It will have been more than three weeks between home games by the time the Thunder play on Friday.

Although the ECHL has experienced some scheduling issues, it's not nearly as bad as it's been in other leagues. The NHL has called off at least 64 games because of COVID concerns and won't play another game until at least Tuesday.

The Thunder had been playing well before their season was interrupted, having won five straight games with a 4-1 win over Reading on Dec. 10. Despite being inactive, they are tied for third place in the ECHL's North Division.

