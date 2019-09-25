{{featured_button_text}}

GLENS FALLS — The Adirondack Thunder announced their upcoming training camp practice times on Wednesday.

Camp opens Monday at 10:30 a.m. at Cool Insuring Arena and will close on Oct. 10. Training camp is open to the public for fans, and runs from 10:30 a.m.-noon every day except Oct. 4 (preseason game at Reading), Oct. 5 (home preseason game vs. Reading, 7 p.m.) and Oct. 6 (off day).

