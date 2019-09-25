GLENS FALLS — The Adirondack Thunder announced their upcoming training camp practice times on Wednesday.
You have free articles remaining.
Thanks for reading.
Camp opens Monday at 10:30 a.m. at Cool Insuring Arena and will close on Oct. 10. Training camp is open to the public for fans, and runs from 10:30 a.m.-noon every day except Oct. 4 (preseason game at Reading), Oct. 5 (home preseason game vs. Reading, 7 p.m.) and Oct. 6 (off day).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.