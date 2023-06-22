GLENS FALLS — The Adirondack Thunder announced their season-ending roster on Thursday, another step along the road to forming a team for the 2023-24 ECHL season.

The roster of 17 skaters and three goaltenders includes recognizable players like Shane Harper, Shawn Weller, Ryan Smith, Patrick Grasso and Ivan Chukarov. To be on the roster, players must have signed an ECHL contract during the past season.

Teams can later reserve rights to up to eight players on that roster by extending a qualifying offer by July 7. Players have until July 22 to accept the offer. After that date, veteran players can become restricted free agents.

Teams retain the rights to non-veteran players who were given a qualifying offer.

Thunder Roster Forwards: Ryan Smith, Yanick Turcotte, Shane Harper, Patrick Grasso, Brandon Schultz, Travis Broughman, Brady Fleurent, Erik Middendorf, Grant Jozefek, Shawn Weller. Defensemen: Matt Slick, Matt Stief, Ryan Orgel, Ivan Chukarov, Bryce Martin, Jake Ryczek, Kyle Hallbauer. Goalies: Vinnie Purpura, Jake Theut, Mike Robinson.