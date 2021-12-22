Thunder announce schedule change

GLENS FALLS — The Adirondack Thunder announced Wednesday that they will play the Worcester Railers on Sunday, instead of playing at Trois-Rivieres on Monday night.

The Thunder will face the Railers at 7:05 p.m. at the DCU Center in Worcester, Massachusetts.

The originally scheduled game at the Trois-Rivieres Lions has been postponed.

The ECHL cited health and safety protocols for the change in a brief announcement on the league website.

After the Worcester game, the Thunder are scheduled to play at the Reading Royals on Wednesday at 7 p.m., before returning home to host the Newfoundland Growlers at 5 p.m. on New Year's Eve at Cool Insuring Arena.

