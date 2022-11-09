Thunder acquire defenseman Stief, sign goalie Joseph

GLENS FALLS — The Adirondack Thunder on Wednesday announced two transactions as they added some defensive help.

The Thunder acquired defenseman Matt Stief from the Idaho Steelheads for future considerations. The 26-year-old played 54 games for Idaho last season, recording 18 assists.

A native of Boca Raton, Florida, Stief played four seasons at Canisius College, where he finished with 55 assists and five goals in 133 games. He is expected to bolster the Thunder's defense in the wake of an injury to defenseman Jeff Taylor.

Adirondack also signed goalie Talor Joseph, adding to the tandem of Jake Theut and Mareks Mitens, who was placed on injured reserve Tuesday, while rookie Isaac Poulter was recalled to Utica.

Joseph, 28, appeared in two games with the AHL's Toronto Marlies last season. A native of Sherwood Park, Alberta, he played five years at Nipissing and Trinity Western universities in Canada.

The Thunder (1-4-1) are scheduled to face the Worcester Railers this weekend, with games Friday and Saturday at 7 p.m. at Cool Insuring Arena.