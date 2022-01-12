Thunder acquire area native Shawn Weller

GLENS FALLS — South Glens Falls native Shawn Weller was acquired Wednesday by the Adirondack Thunder in a trade with the Kansas City Mavericks.

The Thunder received the veteran forward in exchange for future considerations. Weller had appeared in 19 games for the Mavericks this season.

"I literally just found out a couple of hours ago," Weller said by phone Wednesday evening. "I'm very excited to come back to Glens Falls — it's where I learned to play hockey and everything. I've already had a lot of conversations with family and friends in the last couple of hours."

The 35-year-old Weller had spent the last eight seasons playing professional hockey in Germany, recording 124 goals and 222 assists in 298 games in the DEL2 league. Weller had taken the 2020-21 season off during the coronavirus pandemic, but returned to the ECHL this season. He had one goal and five assists with Kansas City.

"I heard from a buddy from the German league that there was a spot in Kansas City that was open," he said. "It's been a great experience here, the team and the coaches have been great."

Before heading overseas, Weller had spent parts of seven seasons in the AHL and ECHL, playing in 294 games with 44 goals and 43 assists. He played college hockey for three years at Clarkson University, racking up 36 goals and 42 assists in 109 games with the Golden Knights.

"I'm still trying to get stuff packed up here, so I won't be back for five or six days," Weller said. "I'm a little banged up, too, so I'm trying to get myself as healthy as possible before I get back on the ice."

