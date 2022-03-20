Three third-period goals lead Thunder to victory

READING, Pa. — The Adirondack Thunder scored three times in the third period and goalie Alex Sakellaropoulos made 30 saves in a 5-2 victory over the Reading Royals on Sunday.

The Thunder took two of three weekend games from the Royals, who lead the ECHL's North Division.

Goals by Shane Harper and Nick Rivera gave Adirondack a 2-1 lead, but Jacob Pritchard tied it for Reading 6:24 into the second period. It stayed that way until Harper scored 29 seconds into the third period, putting in the rebound of a Luke Stevens shot.

Ryan Smith's pass found Matt Baker open in front of the net midway through the period and Baker converted for his first professional goal. Patrick Grasso later added an empty-net goal.

The Thunder were outshot 32-21, mostly due to a 14-3 Reading advantage in the first period, but Sakellaropoulos turned in another strong performance.

Adirondack went 3 for 3 killing penalties and Rivera's second-period goal came while the Thunder were short-handed. It was their second straight game with a short-handed goal.

The Thunder finished their four-game road trip 2-2. They return home Wednesday for the first of three games at Cool Insuring Arena.

Thunder 5, Royals 2 Adirondack;1;1;3 — 5 Reading;1;1;0—2 First period — 1, Reading, Ebbing 22 (Cecere, Brandt), 16:42. 2, Adirondack, Harper 17 (Stevens, Chukarov), 19:37. Second period — 3, Adirondack, Rivera 13 (Vidmar, Smith), 1:09 (sh). 4, Reading, Pritchard 16 (Hausinger, Millman), 6:24. Third period — 5, Adirondack, Harper 18 (Stevens), 0:29. 6, Adirondack, Baker 1 (Smith), 9:28. 7, Adirondack, Grasso 22 (Vidmar), 17:28 (en). Shots — Adirondack 3-10-8—21; Reading 14-8-10—32. Power plays — Adirondack 0-2; Reading 0-3. Goalies-saves — Sakellaropoulos (Adir) 30; Hawkey (Read) 16. Ref — Sailor. A — 2,464.

