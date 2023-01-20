Three second-period goals lift Thunder to victory

TROIS-RIVIERES, Quebec — Colin Long scored twice and the Adirondack Thunder scored three times in a 10-minute span of the second period to beat Trois-Rivieres 6-3 on Friday night.
The victory lifted Adirondack within two points of fifth-place Trois-Rivieres in the ECHL's North Division. It was only the Thunder's fourth win in 16 road games this season.
Cedric Montminy gave the Lions a 2-1 lead 32 seconds into the second period. But Long scored a power-play goal at 9:31, Grant Jozefek scored two minutes later and Patrick Grasso made it a two-goal lead in the final two minutes of the period.
Mathieu Brodeur notched a short-handed goal midway through the third period for Trois-Rivieres before Long and Shane Harper scored empty-net goals in the final minutes to lock up the win.
Trois-Rivieres opened the scoring on a power-play goal by Ryan Francis 7:12 into the first period. The Thunder later tied it up when Grasso, who had just returned from a stint in the AHL, set up Brandon Schultz to finish off a 2 on 1.
Jake Theut stopped 24 of 27 shots to pick up the win in goal. Adirondack outshot the home team by a hefty 44-27 margin.
The Thunder are 4-1-1 against Trois-Rivieres this season. The Thunder host Newfoundland Saturday and Sunday before playing a three-game set against Trois-Rivieres next week.