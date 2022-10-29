Three games in, Adirondack Thunder still looking for first win

GLENS FALLS — Another slow start, another quick recovery, but it’s not a pattern the Adirondack Thunder want to repeat.

The Thunder suffered a 4-2 loss to the Worcester Railers in their ECHL home opener Saturday night before a boisterous standing-room-only crowd of 5,168 at Cool Insuring Arena.

The loss dropped the Thunder to 0-3 on the season heading into Sunday’s 3 p.m. home game, their fourth in a row against Worcester to start the season.

Adirondack gave up two quick goals, responded quickly to tie the score, but could not sustain the momentum. The Thunder could only capitalize on two of their 38 shots on goal, despite several good chances in the third period.

“Obviously not a situation we want to find ourselves in, but it shows we have good character that we’re willing to bounce back that quick,” said defenseman Jarrod Gourley, who had a goal and an assist for the Thunder. “But we’ve got to have better starts to not dig ourselves in a hole like that. We can do great things if we don’t start (down) 2-0 every game.”

“I still feel there’s a lot of momentum in the game that we swung to our favor and we had a lot of pressure at times,” forward Sebastian Vidmar said.

Gourley said first-year head coach Pete MacArthur spoke to the team after the game, and his message was clear.

“It’s unacceptable to be playing the way we are,” Gourley said. “Little efforts we’re not giving, little details we’re not demonstrating, little things are haunting us right now.”

“We had some defensive lapses that I don’t think we’ll see two months in,” Vidmar said. “We’re not worried, but at the same time, we need a win tomorrow.”

Worcester jumped out to a 2-0 lead early in the first period with goals 40 seconds apart by Ryan MacKinnon and Collin Adams.

However, four minutes later, Patrick Grasso and Gourley scored goals 23 seconds apart to pull Adirondack into a 2-2 tie midway through the period. Grasso scored on a nice feed from Gourley from the right circle, then Gourley scored on a low-angle shot off a cross-ice pass from Shane Harper at the 10:00 mark.

“I felt all right, kind of a tough start with two quick goals, but I feel like I bounced back after that,” said rookie goalie Isaac Poulter, who finished with 20 saves, many of them on point-blank shots. “(Coming back to tie) is really big for us, but now we have to figure out how to keep that going for the rest of the game.”

The Railers took the lead for good at the 10:18 mark of the second period, when Blade Jenkins tipped in a long pass from Bobby Butler, giving Jenkins his fifth point against Adirondack in three games this season.

Sloppy play around the net gave Brent Beaudoin a goal for Worcester three minutes later for a 4-2 edge that the Railers held for the next period and a half. Goalie Henrik Tikkanen finished with 36 saves, stonewalling some excellent chances by the Thunder.

“When you lose because of effort, it’s always unacceptable, but I think that we have the tools to fix it,” Vidmar said. “We’ll put our working boots on and get back at it (Sunday).”

“Oh-and-3 is never where you want to find yourselves to start the season, especially with a lot of high expectations,” Gourley said. “We have a quick turnaround — we need to have a better start and play a lot harder if we want to come away with two points (Sunday).

“In pro hockey there’s so many games, you have to have a quick memory,” Gourley added. “(Sunday’s) a new day, a new game — we have to treat it like a must-win.”

Railers 4, Thunder 2 Worcester;2;2;0 — 4 Adirondack;2;0;0 — 2 First period — 1, Worcester, MacKinnon 1 (Coughlin), 4:37. 2, Worcester, Adams 2 (Delmas, Brandt), 5:17. 3, Adirondack, Grasso 1 (Gourley, Rivera), 9:37. 4, Adirondack, Gourley 1 (Harper, Vidmar), 10:00. Second period — 5, Worcester, Jenkins 3 (Butler, Beaulieu), 10:18. 6, Worcester, Beaudoin 1 (Vesey), 13:18. Third period — No scoring. Goalies-saves — Worcester, Tikkanen (24 shots-22 saves). Adirondack, Poulter (38-34). Power plays — Worcester 0-1, Adirondack 0-2. Referees — Cadieux, Brace. A — 5,168.