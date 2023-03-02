ORLANDO, Fla. — Jake Theut recorded 32 saves and the Adirondack Thunder scored twice on the power play Thursday night as they shut out the Orlando Solar Bears 3-0.

Making a three-game Florida swing this weekend, the Thunder improved to 20-23-8, still in fifth place in the ECHL North Division and chasing Worcester for the fourth and final playoff spot.

Ryan Smith scored on a wraparound and Sebastian Vidmar scored on an open shot from the right faceoff circle on a power play for a 2-0 first-period lead. Midway through the third period, Colin Long fired in another power-play goal for a 3-0 lead.

Adirondack continues its Florida trip with a pair of 7 p.m. games Friday and Saturday against the Jacksonville Icemen.

Thunder 3, Orlando 0 Adirondack 2 0 1 — 3 Orlando 0 0 0 — 0 First period — 1, Adirondack, Smith 9 (Ouderkirk, Long), 4:44. 2, Adirondack, Vidmar 7 (Jozefek, Stief), 13:22 (pp). Second period — None. Third period — 3, Adirondack, Long 8 (Harper), 8:21 (pp). Shots on goal — Adirondack 14-5-3—22; Orlando 9-10-13—32. Power plays — Adirondack 2-4; Orlando 0-4. Goalies — Theut (Adir) 32 shots-32 saves; Sparks (Orl) 22-19. Refs — Wohlford, Lindner. A — 4,186.