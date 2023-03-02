ORLANDO, Fla. — Jake Theut recorded 32 saves and the Adirondack Thunder scored twice on the power play Thursday night as they shut out the Orlando Solar Bears 3-0.

Making a three-game Florida swing this weekend, the Thunder improved to 20-23-8, still in fifth place in the ECHL North Division and chasing Worcester for the fourth and final playoff spot.

Ryan Smith scored on a wraparound and Sebastian Vidmar scored on an open shot from the right faceoff circle on a power play for a 2-0 first-period lead. Midway through the third period, Colin Long fired in another power-play goal for a 3-0 lead.

Adirondack continues its Florida trip with a pair of 7 p.m. games Friday and Saturday against the Jacksonville Icemen.