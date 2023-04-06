GLENS FALLS — The math is simple. The math is complicated.

It all depends on your point of view.

The Adirondack Thunder are one point out of a playoff spot in the ECHL's North Division with less than two weeks left in the regular season. The Thunder host the Maine Mariners Friday night, followed by road games on Saturday and Sunday.

The Thunder have six games remaining while fourth-place Worcester, the team they are chasing, has only three games left. So the Thunder have control of their destiny. If they keep winning, they're in.

But the same is true of Worcester, which plays all three of its games against Adirondack. If the Railers win those three games, in regulation, they would make the playoffs regardless of what the Thunder do in their non-Worcester games.

Ah, but the "in regulation" part of that formula ... that's where it gets complicated. If you start throwing in overtime wins and losses or shootout wins and losses, you can come up with all kinds of possibilities.

If Worcester and Adirondack finish the season tied in the standings, the first tie-breaker is regulation wins. That number currently favors the Thunder, 26 to 25. If it goes to the second tie-breaker, it's regulation-plus-overtime wins, a number that favors Worcester.

The winner of this fourth-place battle will almost certainly face Newfoundland in a best-of-seven first-round playoff series. It's mathematically possible for Reading to catch Newfoundland for first place, but very unlikely.

The Thunder have a challenging weekend ahead. On Friday and Sunday they face Maine, a team they've gone 1-6-1 against. Sandwiched in between is that important road game against Worcester on Saturday.

The Thunder have gone 11 games without a regulation loss (8-0-3) and racked up two league awards this week — captain Shane Harper was named Player of the Month for March and defenseman Ryan Orgel was named Plus/Minus Performer of the Month. Their last loss in regulation was March 10, almost one month ago.

In a best-case scenario, if the Thunder won all three games this weekend, they would clinch a playoff spot. If not, then the season could come down to the final two regular-season games against Worcester next weekend on home ice.

Adirondack added a defenseman earlier in the week, claiming veteran Dajon Mingo off waivers from Cincinnati.