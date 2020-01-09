The Adirondack Thunder are on pace for a team record in extra-session losses
Sixty minutes of hockey hasn't really done it for the Adirondack Thunder this season.

The Thunder have five overtime losses and five shootout losses through 38 games. In all, they've played 12 extra-session games and have only won two of them.

With 34 games remaining in the regular season, it's likely that the team will surpass the franchise record of extra-session losses — 11, held by the 2016-17 team with a final record of 41-20-7-4. The five shootout losses is already a record in the Thunder's fifth season.

Their 10 extra-session losses are nearing what is listed in the ECHL record books. The record is 18, held by the Mobile Mysticks in 2001-02. Two teams had 16, one had 15 and seven have had 14, the most recent being the Las Vegas Wranglers in 2006-07.

Tonight's Game

Thunder at Worcester

When: 7 p.m.

Where: DCU Center

Radio: WCQL (95.9-FM)

The skinny: The Thunder, who last played Saturday, are coming off their longest break of the season.

