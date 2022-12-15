Teddy Bear Toss nets 2,800 donations

The teddy bears, thrown on the ice after the first Thunder goal in their Nov. 26 game, were donated to the Salvation Army in Queensbury. The stuffed animals will become gifts for children and residents of area nursing homes and care facilities, according to the Thunder.

“The Salvation Army is grateful for its partnership with Adirondack Thunder,” Major Leo Lloyd of the Salvation Army said in a press release. “Each year, the Teddy Bear Toss brightens the lives of thousands in our area. We distribute them as gifts for children and for residents of area nursing homes and care facilities. The simple gift of these Teddy Bears brings joy and comfort to thousands in our area during the holidays.”