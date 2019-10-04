GLENS FALLS — There have been years when the cuts from the Adirondack Thunder training camp were few and somewhat predictable. This will not be one of them.
Because at least through Saturday night, when the Thunder host Reading in the second game of a home-and-home preseason slate, Adirondack is blessed with a lot of talented players. Now, how those players perform in the two exhibition games will determine if they stick around for the team’s ECHL season opener on Oct. 11 at Maine.
For starters, the Thunder have a number of guys with a decent amount of American Hockey League experience. That includes forwards Antoine Waked, Hayden Verbeek, Ara Nazarian, Nikita Popugaev, defensemen Colby Sissons and goaltender Michael McNiven.
Add to that the number of returning Thunder players, starting with James Henry, who has been with the Thunder even before they moved to Glens Falls for the 2015-16 season. There is also Connor Riley, just added Friday for his fifth season with the Thunder after getting released from a professional try-out agreement with the San Diego Gulls of the AHL after participating in the Anaheim Ducks’ camp — as well as Michael Sdao, Blake Thompson, Kelly Summers, Jake Linhart, Matt Salhany, Shane Conacher and Alex Carrier.
The rest are rookies who, knowing what it will take to make this roster, haven’t been shy about pushing the veterans so far in practice.
Really, though, what Thunder coach Alex Loh wants to see this weekend is each guy to play his own game.
You have free articles remaining.
“We’d like to see some of the stuff we taught when it comes to the team style of play that we’re looking for,” Loh said, “but at the end of the day it’s only been a couple of days that they’ve been here, so it’s more about evaluating each individual and seeing how they fit.
“To me, honestly, scoreboard doesn’t matter,” he added.
Between AHL guys and returning veterans, there is obviously a lot of leadership. Henry, last season’s captain, however, said that doesn’t mean it has to be the older guys all the time.
“Just because someone’s a first-year pro doesn’t mean they can’t be a leader, so it can come from anybody. It’s sort of by committee,” Henry said.
Loh wants to see how the players react in live-game situations. Henry said he would like to see if players will honestly have the ability to compete in this league.
“You don’t just show up and play and win games,” Henry said. “Everybody’s got a certain amount of skill, but you definitely need the work ethic, compete, and that’s how you win games in this league.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.