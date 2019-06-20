GLENS FALLS — Forward Mike Szmatula, who completed his first full season with the Adirondack Thunder this past spring, has signed with GKS Tychy, a Polish team competing in the Champions Hockey League.
Szmatula, 26, played in 65 games for the Thunder and registered 28 goals and 22 assists, including playoffs. He also appeared in five AHL games for Stockton and Utica and didn't get a point.
