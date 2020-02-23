Strong third period lifts Thunder past Reading

GLENS FALLS — The Adirondack Thunder are at the point of their ECHL season where there is no mystery. They have to win nearly all the time from here on.

On Sunday, they delivered the kind of performance that they know they're capable of and still gives fans hope. Adirondack scored three third-period goals in a 5-2 win over Reading at Cool Insuring Arena.

The win gave Adirondack four out of a possible six points from their three-game weekend.

"The guys recognize the situation," Thunder coach Alex Loh said. "We need to get four out of six, at the very least, to have any chance to get back in the playoff mix. They did a great job this weekend. We could argue we deserved more (Saturday), but getting this win was huge."

The Thunder (21-23-8-5) had a 2-1 lead entering the third period, but were facing 1 minute, 6 seconds of a 5-on-3 shorthanded situation to start, and another 25 seconds of 5 on 4 after that. They rose to the occasion and kept Reading off the scoreboard for that time.

"That was massive," Loh said. "That's such a momentum shift for both teams. If you can get that killed right off the bat, you can go from there."