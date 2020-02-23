Strong third period lifts Thunder past Reading

GLENS FALLS — The Adirondack Thunder are at the point of their ECHL season where there is no mystery. They have to win nearly all the time from here on.
On Sunday, they delivered the kind of performance that they know they're capable of and still gives fans hope. Adirondack scored three third-period goals in a 5-2 win over Reading at Cool Insuring Arena.
The win gave Adirondack four out of a possible six points from their three-game weekend.
"The guys recognize the situation," Thunder coach Alex Loh said. "We need to get four out of six, at the very least, to have any chance to get back in the playoff mix. They did a great job this weekend. We could argue we deserved more (Saturday), but getting this win was huge."
The Thunder (21-23-8-5) had a 2-1 lead entering the third period, but were facing 1 minute, 6 seconds of a 5-on-3 shorthanded situation to start, and another 25 seconds of 5 on 4 after that. They rose to the occasion and kept Reading off the scoreboard for that time.
"That was massive," Loh said. "That's such a momentum shift for both teams. If you can get that killed right off the bat, you can go from there."
Unfortunately for the Thunder, they committed another penalty shortly thereafter, allowing the Royals to tie it on Frank DiChiara's power-play goal.
But then the adage about needing players to make plays came true for Adirondack. It started when Matt Salhany collected Blake Thompson's partially blocked shot, turned and fired one off the far post and into the net at 11:39 for his 21st goal of the season.
Again, Adirondack committed a penalty at 12:28. But with Conor Riley on the penalty kill, it's never that much of a problem.
Riley intercepted the puck, made enough of a move on his defenseman to get separation and put a knuckler of a shot under the legs of Reading goalie Felix Sandstrom at 13:03.
It was Riley's seventh goal of the season and his third shorthanded.
"You're a little bit more unleashed, I'd say," Riley said of penalty kills. "In five on five you've got to make sure you're in position; you can't just be kind of roaming around. Sometimes in the PK when you're in the neutral zone, you can try a few things you might not try five on five, where you jump at a pass. On the PK you get a little more room to move."
Blake Thompson added an empty-net goal with 1:17 left for the Thunder's final tally.
"My sister flew over from England to watch me play, first time she's seen me play in a long time, so it was nice," Thompson said.
Eamon McAdam completed a solid weekend in which he started all three games. He made 29 saves Sunday.
"It was good stuff all around," McAdam said. "It was three hard, solid games from everyone and it shows in the results."
McAdam said Reading is a skilled team, and sometimes that works to a goalie's benefit.
"They make clean plays, so sometimes that's easy to read when the plays aren't as jittery and jumpy," said McAdam, who played three games in three days for the first time this season. He did play three games in four days earlier this season.
"We know we're a good team," forward Ludvig Larsson said. "We know we can come back. We stuck to the process and it went our way this time."
