Strong first period lifts Thunder to win

ST. JOHN’S, Newfoundland — The Adirondack Thunder scored three times in the first period and went on to beat Newfoundland 6-4 for their first road win of the ECHL season.

Blake Thompson and Nick Rivera each scored twice for the Thunder. Mareks Mitens was the winner in goal for Adirondack, stopping 31 of 35 shots.

The teams play for the third time in three days on Sunday afternoon (2:30 p.m.) to finish out the weekend series.

Ryan Chyzowski’s power-play goal put the hometown Growlers in front early on, but the Thunder dominated after that.

Pete MacArthur tied the game at 9:37 of the first period and Rivera scored a power-lay goal less than two minutes later. Tyler Irvine struck in the final two minutes of the period and Thompson made it a 4-1 game midway through the second period.

Newfoundland scored twice to get it back to a one-goal game before Thompson scored his second goal during a power play. Rivera notched his second goal of the game late in the third period.

The loss was the Growlers’ first of the season. Adirondack sit in the third place in the ECHL’s North Division at 2-2-1.

Newfoundland is playing its first series at Conception Bay South Arena, a smaller rink 10 miles west of downtown St. John’s, because of a dispute with the city involving their normal home, Mile One Centre.

