TROIS-RIVIERES, Quebec — Brett Stapley scored in overtime as the Trois-Rivieres Lions salvaged a 6-5 ECHL win over the Adirondack Thunder on Saturday.

The Thunder scored twice in the third period to tie the game, but Stapley scored from high in the slot 3:49 into overtime to end it. Adirondack got one point for making it to overtime, giving the Thunder five of a possible six points so far this week heading into Sunday's rematch with the Lions.

Nick Hutchison scored twice and Xavier Parent had a three-point game for the Thunder, who have won only five times in 21 road games.

Trois-Rivieres scored twice in the first 60 seconds of the first and second periods on Saturday, forcing Adirondack to play from behind for most of the night.

Anthony Beauregard scored 30 seconds into the game for the Lions. Hutchison scored the first of his goals at 16:58, but Brendan Soucie bagged a goal in the final minute of the period and Cédric Lacroix scored nine seconds into the second period for a 3-1 Trois-Rivieres lead.

Hutchinson and Grant Jozefek scored second-period goals for the visitors, but Trois-Rivieres matched each goal and held a 5-3 lead headling into the third period. Ryan Orgel scored a Thunder goal early in the third and Parent tied the game at 11:17. The Thunder have outscored their opponents 63-48 in the third period.

The Thunder were outshot 45-37 in the game. Jake Theut made 39 saves for Adirondack in the losing effort.

Lions 6, Thunder 5 (OT) Adirondack;1;2;2;0 — 5 Trois-Rivières;2;3;0;1 — 6 First period — 1, Trois-Rivieres, Beauregard 14 (Lacroix, Montminy), :30. 2, Adirondack, Hutchison 2 (Parent, Taylor), 16:58. 3, Trois-Rivieres, Soucie 3, 19:47. Second period — 4, Trois-Rivieres, Lacroix 2 (Beauregard, Montminy), :09. 5, Adirondack, Hutchison 3 (Letourneau, Parent), 1:12. 6, Trois-Rivieres, Johnson 1 (Soucie), 15:44. 7, Adirondack, Jozefek 12 (Broughman, Chukarov), 16:50. 8, Trois-Rivieres, Francis 12 (Hill, Guay), 17:34. Third period — 9, Adirondack, Orgel 2 (Smith), 2:07. 10, Adirondack, Parent 17 (Broughman, Jozefek), 11:17. Overtime — 11, Trois-Rivieres, Stapley 6 (Centorame), 3:49. Shots — Adirondack 11-8-16-2—37; Trois-Rivieres 18-7-18-2—45. Power plays — Adirondack 0-2; Trois-Rivieres 0-1 Goalies — Theut (Adir) 45 shots-39 saves; Marotte (TR) 37-32. Ref — Brace, Schreider. A — 2,512.