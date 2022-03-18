Smith's late goal lifts Thunder to victory

READING, Pa. — The Adirondack Thunder rallied from a two-goal deficit to beat the Reading Royals 3-2 on Friday at Santander Arena.

Paul Meyer tied the game early in the third period and Ryan Smith got the game-winner with 1:40 left to play in regulation. The Adirondack win came on the road against the first-place team in the ECHL’s North Division.

The Thunder were outshot 32-14, but Brandon Kasel made 30 saves to keep the visitors in the game.

Jordan Kaplan’s goal got Adirondack on the board in the final five minutes of the second period. Meyer’s shot from the left point went through a crowd to tie the game early in the third period. It was Meyer’s first goal in 34 games this season.

Smith’s game-winner came in the final two minutes from behind the Reading net, deflecting into the goal off goaltender Pat Nagle.

The Thunder, who posted their 10th road win of the season, continue their road trip with games Saturday and Sunday in Reading.

Thunder 3, Royals 2 Adirondack;0;1;2—3 Reading;1;1;0—2 First period — 1, Reading, Cooper 5 (Ebbing, McFadden), 8:19. Second period — 2, Reading, Bajkov 20 (Morrison), 1:36. 3, Adirondack, Kaplan 9 (MacAdams), 15:34. Third period — 4, Adirondack, Meyer 1 (Phillips, Kaplan), 4:53. 5, Adirondack, Smith 9, 18:20. Shots — Adirondack 2-5-7—14; Reading 11-7-14—32. Power plays — Adirondack 0-4; Reading 0-3. Goalies-saves — Kasel (Adir) 30; Nagle (Read) 11. Ref — Gruhl. A — 3,493.

