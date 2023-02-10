ST. JOHN'S, Newfoundland — Todd Skirving scored the game-winner late in the third period as the Newfoundland Growlers beat the Adirondack Thunder 5-4 on Friday night.

The teams play the final game of their three-game series on Saturday night at Mary Brown's Centre. Adirondack won Wednesday's opener, 4-2.

The Thunder tied Friday's game three times, but Newfoundland pulled back ahead after each goal. With the win, the Growlers further solidified their hold on first place in the ECHL's North Division.

After an early goal by Newfoundland's James Melindy, Travis Broughman tied the game at 1-1 midway through the first period. Just a bit later, Michael Joyaux scored a pair of goals 14 seconds apart to give the home team a 3-1 lead.

Shawn Weller's tip of a Jeff Taylor shot on the power play got a goal back for Adirondack in the final minute of the first period, and Taylor scored a power-play goal of his own early in the second period for a 3-3 tie. Pavel Gogolev put Newfoundland back on top at 10:05 of the second period.

Ryan Da Silva's goal again tied it for the visitors 2:21 into the third period, but Skirving scored the deciding goal with less than five minutes to play. It was Skirving's 22nd goal of the season.

Isaac Poulter was in goal for the Thunder, stopping 23 of 28 shots.

Growlers 5, Thunder 4 Adirondack;2;1;1 — 4 Newfoundland;3;1;1 — 5 First period — 1, Newfoundland, Melindy 1 (Johnson, Centazzo), 3:10. 2, Adirondack, Broughman 7 (Letourneau), 8:35. 3, Newfoundland, Joyaux 6 (Badini), 11:03. 4, Newfoundland, Joyaux 7 (Kruse, Badini), 11:17. 5, Adirondack, Weller 8 (Taylor, Grasso), 19:44 (pp). Second period — 6, Adirondack, Taylor 5, 13:28 (pp). 7, Newfoundland, Gogolev 19 (Kruse, Kapcheck), 10:05 (pp). Third period — 8, Adirondack, Da Silva 5 (Schultz, Smith), 2:21. 9, Newfoundland, Skirving 22 (Gogolev), 15:31. Shots — Adirondack 14-12-9—35; Newfoundland 12-7-9—28 Power plays — Adirondack 2-3; Newfoundland 1-4 Goalies — Poulter (Adir) 28 shots-23 saves; McKay (New) 35-31. Ref — Stachowiak. A — 3,767.