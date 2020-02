The Adirondack Thunder reduced their ranks by two Wednesday.

The Binghamton Devils, of the AHL, recalled defenseman Colby Sissons from Adirondack. Also, goalie Sean Romeo was traded to Norfolk.

Sissons has played 43 games with the Thunder. He has five goals, 22 assists and 30 penalty minutes. He also has skated in two games with Binghamton.

Romeo played two full games with Adirondack, going 1-1. He had a 2.50 goals-against average and a .886 save percentage.

