Shorthanded Thunder fall short in loss to Maine

GLENS FALLS — On a Saturday filled with more happenings off the ice, the Adirondack Thunder pieced together a solid effort at Cool Insuring Arena.

The result was still a loss, as the shorthanded Thunder fell 3-2 to the Maine Mariners in a rough-and-tumble ECHL game, but there were at least some positive signs. They host Maine again Sunday at 3 p.m.

Jarrod Gourley and Garrett Van Wyhe scored in the second period as the Thunder rallied from a 3-0 first-period deficit. However, Adirondack (5-13-4) could not close the gap despite putting pressure on the Mariners in the third.

“I’m actually really proud of the guys, how we played. A lot of guys playing different roles tonight, trying to piece together the puzzle right now,” said assistant coach Mike Bergin, who was acting head coach Saturday with Pete MacArthur serving a one-game suspension.

“I thought we came out and competed hard,” Bergin added. “A couple of blunders where we gave them a little too much space and they capitalized, but overall I think we can learn from this and keep growing.”

“We didn’t feel like we played that bad — a couple of breakdowns for sure that led to their goals in the first period,” defenseman Ryan Da Silva said. “But for the last two periods we felt like we pressed the game, we pushed them, they kind of sat back on their heels for a bit and we had a lot of shots on net.”

Already without forwards Patrick Grasso and Noah Corson, the Thunder learned the fallout from Friday’s game included the suspensions of MacArthur and forwards Shawn Weller (six games for leaving the bench) and Yanick Turcotte (four games after a review of his cross checking penalty). MacArthur was suspended for being the coach of a player who left the bench and watched Saturday’s game from the press box.

Also, team captain and leading scorer Shane Harper was placed on injured reserve after he was hurt Friday night on a hard check against the boards by Newfoundland’s Chris Martenet. The Thunder said Harper was improving but had no timeline for his return.

On Saturday, the Thunder signed former Canisius College forward Nolan Sheeran, who played in Saturday night’s game.

Adirondack cut the lead to 3-2 with four minutes left in the second period when Van Wyhe — who was denied on a breakaway moments earlier — took off on another breakaway. He was credited with a shorthanded goal that went off the post, then off the skate of Mariners defenseman Grant Gabriele.

“Just keeping it simple — the momentum started turning our way, we got the two quick goals,” Van Wyhe said. “It was just simple play, we got back to that — get behind pucks, get behind the D and just create pressure. We were one short tonight, but we’ll be one ahead (Sunday).”

Mariners 3, Thunder 2 Maine;3;0;0 — 3 Adirondack;0;2;0 — 2 First period — 1, Maine, Santos 9 (Gordeev), 10:29. 2, Maine, Kile 1 (Shea, Santos), 14:16 (pp). 3, Maine, Santos 10 (Wilson), 17:00. Second period — 4, Adirondack, Gourley 4 (Parent, Jozefek), 1:35. 5, Adirondack, Van Wyhe 2 (Chukarov), 16:01 (sh). Third period — None. Shots — Maine 8-10-14—32; Adirondack 7-13-7—27. Power plays — Maine 1-6; Adirondack 0-2. Goalies-saves — DiPietro (M) 27 shots, 25 saves; Theut (Adir) 32-29. Refs — Stachowiak, Stewart. A — 3,002.