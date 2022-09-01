Shane Harper named Thunder captain

GLENS FALLS — The Adirondack Thunder on Thursday announced that Shane Harper will be the team's captain for the 2022-23 ECHL season.

Harper, 33, a veteran of the NHL and AHL, led the Thunder in scoring last season with 52 points (22 goals, 30 assists) in just 48 games after recovering from injury. It was his first season playing in North America since 2016-17.

A 6-foot, 198-pound right win, Harper also played in Glens Falls with the AHL's Adirondack Phantoms for parts of four seasons, and also played with the Albany Devils.

"It's such an honor to be named captain here in Adirondack," Harper said in a press release. "This will be my first time I've worn the 'C' in my career, and to do it here in front of my family and friends makes it even more special. I'm so happy to be back playing in this area, we have such a passionate hockey town. The fans deserve a great year and I'm excited to lead this team into the playoffs."

"It was a privilege to play with Shane, but an even bigger privilege to have the opportunity to coach him," said Pete MacArthur, the Thunder's first-year head coach. "Having him wear the 'C' feels right for the organization. He has earned it, not only for the player he is, but more importantly the person he is."

The Thunder also announced the signing of forward Yanick Turcotte for the season. Turcotte, 26, is a veteran of 127 ECHL games over the last five seasons, mostly with the Worcester Railers.

A 6-foot, 200-pound left wing, Turcotte adds an element of toughness to the Thunder roster, as he has racked up 540 penalty minutes and 24 points in five pro seasons. A native of Quebec, he missed last season with an injury.