Second-period surge lift Thunder to road victory

TROIS-RIVIERES, Quebec — Colin Long had two goals and the Adirondack Thunder scored three times in a 10-minute span of the second period to beat Trois-Rivieres 6-3 on Friday night.

The victory lifted Adirondack to within two points of fifth-place Trois-Rivieres in the ECHL’s North Division. It was only the Thunder’s fourth win in 16 road games this season.

Cedric Montminy gave the Lions a 2-1 lead 32 seconds into the second period. But Long scored a power-play goal at 9:31, Grant Jozefek scored two minutes later and Patrick Grasso made it a two-goal lead in the final two minutes of the period.

Mathieu Brodeur notched a short-handed goal midway through the third period for Trois-Rivieres before Long and Shane Harper scored empty-net goals in the final minutes to lock up the win.

Trois-Rivieres opened the scoring on a power-play goal by Ryan Francis 7:12 into the first period. The Thunder later tied it up when Grasso, who had just returned from a stint in the AHL, set up Brandon Schultz to finish off a 2 on 1.

Jake Theut stopped 24 of 27 shots to pick up the win in goal. Adirondack outshot the home team by a hefty 44-27 margin.

The Thunder are 4-1-1 against Trois-Rivieres this season. The Thunder host Newfoundland Saturday and Sunday before playing a three-game set against Trois-Rivieres next week.

Saturday's Game

Newfoundland at Thunder

When: Saturday, 7 p.m.

Where: Cool Insuring Arena

Radio: WCQL (FM 95.9)

The skinny: Zach O'Brien of the Growlers came into the weekend leading the ECHL in assists (40) and points (56) and was second in power-play points (22).

