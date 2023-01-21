Second-period surge lift Thunder to road victory

TROIS-RIVIERES, Quebec — Colin Long had two goals and the Adirondack Thunder scored three times in a 10-minute span of the second period to beat Trois-Rivieres 6-3 on Friday night.

The victory lifted Adirondack to within two points of fifth-place Trois-Rivieres in the ECHL’s North Division. It was only the Thunder’s fourth win in 16 road games this season.

Cedric Montminy gave the Lions a 2-1 lead 32 seconds into the second period. But Long scored a power-play goal at 9:31, Grant Jozefek scored two minutes later and Patrick Grasso made it a two-goal lead in the final two minutes of the period.

Mathieu Brodeur notched a short-handed goal midway through the third period for Trois-Rivieres before Long and Shane Harper scored empty-net goals in the final minutes to lock up the win.

Trois-Rivieres opened the scoring on a power-play goal by Ryan Francis 7:12 into the first period. The Thunder later tied it up when Grasso, who had just returned from a stint in the AHL, set up Brandon Schultz to finish off a 2 on 1.

Jake Theut stopped 24 of 27 shots to pick up the win in goal. Adirondack outshot the home team by a hefty 44-27 margin.

The Thunder are 4-1-1 against Trois-Rivieres this season. The Thunder host Newfoundland Saturday and Sunday before playing a three-game set against Trois-Rivieres next week.

Thunder 6, Lions 3 Adirondack;1;3;2 — 6 Trois-Rivieres;1;1;1 — 3 First period — 1, Trois-Rivieres, Francis 10 (Montminy, Stapley), 7:12 (pp). 2, Adirondack, Schultz 4 (Grasso), 15:52. Second period — 3, Trois-Rivieres, Montminy 9 (Francis, Bilek), :32. 4, Adirondack, Long 6 (Harper, Taylor), 9:31 (pp). 5, Adirondack, Jozefek 8 (Harper, Stief), 11:35. 6, Adirondack, Grasso 17 (Smith, Schultz), 18:11. Third period — 7, Trois-Rivieres, Brodeur 2 (Montminy, Lariviere), 8:48 (sh). 8, Adirondack, Long 7, 17:29 (en). 9, Adirondack, Harper 8 (Smith, Long), 19:41 (en). Shots — Adirondack 18-17-9—44; Trois-Rivieres 11-3-13—27. Power plays — Adirondack 1-6; Trois-Rivieres 1-4. Goalies — Theut (Adir) 27 shots-24 saves; Vrbetic (TR) 42-38. Ref — Normandin. A — 2,708.