Sdao hired as assistant hockey coach in USHL

The Lincoln Stars, of the United States Hockey League, announced Monday that they have hired Michael Sdao as an assistant coach.

Sdao, 30, spent the past two seasons as a defenseman with the Adirondack Thunder in the ECHL. He played in 56 games, including playoffs, and totaled three goals, six assists and 134 penalty minutes. He served as an alternate captain last season.

After graduating from Princeton in 2013, Sdao spent most of his pro career in the American Hockey League with the Binghamton Senators. He also played for Rochester and Iowa. His ECHL stops before the Thunder were with Colorado and Rapid City.

Sdao played for the Lincoln Stars for two seasons, concluding in 2009

The USHL is the top junior ice hockey league sanctioned by U.S. Hockey.

"My desire to become a coach is something that evolved over the last few years of my playing career," Sdao said in a Stars release. "I was one of the older guys on the team and I had AHL experience, so it was important for me to be both a leader and mentor to a few of our first and second-year pros on our team in Adirondack. I found a lot of satisfaction helping my younger teammates, which will translate to my passion to help guide Stars players."

