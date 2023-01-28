Schultz scores twice, Thunder rally in 2nd period to beat Lions (with videos added)

GLENS FALLS — The energy and fire were there Saturday night for the Adirondack Thunder, and the home crowd was loving it.

Playing hard and fast from the start, the Thunder roared to a 5-3 victory over the Trois-Rivieres Lions to forge a tie in the standings points for fifth place in the ECHL North Division.

Brandon Schultz scored twice in the first period, and Adirondack (13-19-6) fired a season-high 50 shots on goal as the Thunder rebounded from a lackluster effort in Friday's loss. Adirondack hosts Trois-Rivieres (15-23-2) on Sunday at 3 p.m. to wrap up the homestand.

"It's awesome when you see a whole team come together and play as a unit, that's what it's all about," said assistant coach Mike Bergin, who stood in after head coach Pete MacArthur tested positive for COVID a few hours before game time. "If we have everybody show up and compete and move our feet, that’s what we saw tonight, and we're going to win a lot of games if we do that."

"We knew last night wasn't our best effort, we knew we had lot more to give," said forward Travis Broughman, who had a goal and an assist. "Those key first five minutes of the game are crucial, so we made sure we came out zooming and putting pucks in the back of the net."

The Thunder also gave the 4,514 home fans another reason to cheer with a couple of crowd-pleasing fights, one involving defenseman Jarrod Gourley at center ice.

"Tons of energy right off the bat," Bergin said. "Gourley played like animal out there, hitting everything, big fight for us, got us going, and literally every line was just firing."

After Schultz gave the Thunder a 2-0 lead, Trois-Rivieres responded with three straight goals, two by Nicolas Guay.

But Adirondack's high-scoring line of Broughman, Grant Jozefek and Xavier Parent answered. Jozefek one-timed a pass from Broughman midway through the second period, and Broughman skated in for the go-ahead marker with 3:17 left in the period.

Brady Fleurent scored a last-second empty-netter, following Ryan Smith, whose stick broke when he tried shooting the puck.

Jake Theut finished with 28 saves in the win.

"That's part of our game plan — keeping it simple and getting pucks to the net, because when we do that with a purpose and get bodies there, we score a lot of goals," Bergin said.

"Yesterday, I think we passed up on a lot of shots, so today we focused on trying to get more pucks to the net to create more rebounds, which we scored," Schultz said.

During large fight at the end of the second period, Thunder defenseman Ivan Chukarov was assessed a match penalty for a sucker punch, which triggers an automatic ECHL review for possible suspension.

Thunder 5, Lions 3 Trois-Rivieres;1;2;0 — 3 Adirondack;2;2;1 — 5 First period — 1, Adirondack, Schultz 5 (Long), 11:48. 2, Adirondack, Schultz 6 (Smith, Stief), 15:34. 3, Trois-Rivieres, Guay 4 (Johnson, Breton), 16:24. Second period — 4, Trois-Rivieres, Guay 5 (Phelan), 1;27. 5, Trois-Rivieres, Jerome 3 (Barron, Soucie), 4:55 (pp). 6, Adirondack, Jozefek 10 (Broughman, Parent), 11:00. 7, Adirondack, Broughman 4 (Parent, Jozefek), 16:43. Third period — 8, Adirondack, Fleurent 2 (Smith), 19:58 (en). Shots — Trois-Rivieres 13-11-7—31; Adirondack 11-23-16—50. Power plays — Trois-Rivieres 1-4; Adirondack 0-4. Goalies — Marotte (TR) 49 shots-45 saves; Theut (Adir) 31-28. Ref — O'Rourke. A — 4,514.