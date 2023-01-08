Schachle comes home, helps Admirals beat Thunder in OT

GLENS FALLS — Tanner Schachle first learned to skate in Glens Falls, while his father, Trent, played for the Adirondack IceHawks of the UHL.

This past weekend was his first trip back to Glens Falls since he was a kid, and it was a happy weekend. Unusually happy for Schachle and his Norfolk Admiral teammates, who have taken a beating this season.

The Admirals edged the Adirondack Thunder 4-3 in overtime at Cool Insuring Arena on Sunday afternoon. It was Norfolk's first road victory in 18 tries this season.

The Admirals had come close on Saturday night, losing to the Thunder in a shootout. Sunday's win upped their bottom-of-the-league record to 6-24-3.

"You’ve got to find different ways to stay motivated, stay positive," Schachle said, "and it’s really hard, but at the end of the day, I think it makes you a better player; makes you a better person. Going through this kind of stuff, it’s not easy, so you come out the other side, you’re stronger and tougher."

Mathieu Roy's goal 5:45 into overtime gave Norfolk the victory and left the Thunder with a lukewarm ending to the weekend. Adirondack took four of six points in its three games, but missed a chance to gain more ground in the quest for a playoff spot.

Still, the Thunder closed the gap with fifth-place Trois-Rivieres to three points and with fourth-place Maine to 10 points. The Thunder had leads in both of their weekend overtime losses, but couldn't close the deal.

"We’ve just got to be better in some areas, obviously," Thunder forward Travis Broughman said, "... from Friday night losing the lead to Maine and then obviously losing another lead tonight, so we've just got to be able to play our game and get pucks below their goal line and keep it 200 feet away from our net."

Nick Rivera and Grant Jozefek had given Adirondack a 2-0 lead in Sunday's game. Then a broken chin strap got them into trouble in the second period.

Colin Long was penalized for illegal equipment, not realizing that his chip strap was broken. Norfolk scored on the ensuing five-on-three power play, and later tied the game in the final two minutes of the period.

Ryan Foss scored on a rebound off Schachle's shot early in the third period to give the Admirals the lead, but Broughman tied it up again at 14:58 on Long's setup.

Roy's game-winner, during the three-on-three overtime, capped a game that saw lots of scoring opportunities and two video-reviewed goals — one by each team, both resulting in no-goal calls. The Thunder were outshot, 41-35.

The Thunder have scored some big wins against division leaders this season, but again had trouble against a lesser team. Norfolk has a losing record against every team it has played except Adirondack.

"I just think, (it's how) you match up with some teams," Schachle said. "Their style of play ... Adirondack’s a tough team and we’re a tough team, so it’s just fire against fire and there’s some tight games, and I think that’s why."

After Schachle's father left hockey, the family moved to Alaska. Tanner Schachle played college hockey for the University of Alaska-Anchorage and Long Island University before turning pro in 2021-22. He said his father was hoping to come to Glens Falls for the weekend, but couldn't make it.

Admirals 4, Thunder 3, OT Norfolk;0;2;1;1 — 4 Adirondack;1;1;1;0 — 3 First period — 1, Adirondack, Rivera 4 (Smith, Fleurent), 7:20. Second period — 2, Adirondack, Jozefek 7 (Broughman, Weller), 8:33 (pp). 3, Norfolk, Katic 9 (Roy, McCormick), 15:24 (pp). 4, Norfolk, Lunn 4 (Timofeyev, Hamilton), 18:52. Third period — 5, Norfolk, Foss 7 (Schachle, Katic), 2:03. 6, Adirondack, Broughman 3 (Long, Rivera), 14:58. Overtime — 7, Norfolk, Roy 5 (Fryer), 5:45. Shots — Norfolk 15-14-10-2—41; Adirondack 10-8-13-4—35. Power plays — Norfolk 1-5; Adirondack 1-4. Goalies — Vomacka (Nor) 35 shots-32 saves; Poulter (Adir) 41-37. Ref — O'Rourke. A — 3,379.