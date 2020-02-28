Salhany, Thunder rally to beat Royals in shootout

“Why not,” Popugaev said. “I was always good at shootouts in juniors.”

McAdam knocked the puck away before a shot on Reading’s second attempt and saved Max Willman’s attempt to raise Adirondack’s record to 22-23-8-5. The Thunder win, coupled with Brampton’s loss to Worcester, puts them six points behind Brampton for the ECHL North Division’s final playoff spot with 14 games remaining.

The Hollywood ending looked very improbable when Steven Swavely gave the Royals a 4-1 lead at 7:57 of the second, but the Thunder scored quickly — and twice in eight seconds — to cut it to 4-3 and energize the crowd that sounded much larger than the 2,814 in attendance.

“The guys just never really got down,” Loh said. “We sort of found a way to dig in and found a way to get it done. Getting both of those goals quickly helped. It kind of gave guys momentum back, gave us a sense we could fight our way back.”

Salhany’s second of the night made it 4-2 at 8:19 of the second, followed by Ludvig Larsson’s tally a few seconds later to make it 4-3.

Even in victory, the Thunder know there are things to fix, notably what caused Reading’s fifth goal and several others. Two defenders went to the same man, leaving another one open.