Salhany, Thunder rally to beat Royals in shootout

GLENS FALLS — Matt Salhany said he finally got the sense it was his night by his fourth goal.
It’s fair to ask what took him so long. The speedy forward finished with four goals and another one in the shootout to give Adirondack a 6-5 win over Reading on Friday at Cool Insuring Arena.
His fourth of the game was the Thunder’s fifth, tying the game with 4:48 left in the third period, and, humility aside, one could understand why maybe Salhany might have checked for a rabbit’s foot in his uniform.
Mike Szmatula made a backhanded flip pass from behind the goal that was deflected and floated over Reading goalie Felix Sandstrom to a waiting Salhany, who backhanded the puck into the goal.
“It kinda riccocheted over the net and right on my stick,” Salhany said. “We got a lot of bounces our way in OT that could have easily put the game away. It’s just that sometimes the hockey gods are on your side.”
Eamon McAdam, making his sixth consecutive start, made eight solid saves in overtime and had three Reading shots hit the pipe. He improved to 4-1-1-0 in those six games.
In the shootout, Salhany went first and scored on a backhand. Reading’s Matthew Strome then scored. Nikita Popugaev had his number called by Thunder coach Alex Loh and delivered on a hard wrister.
“Why not,” Popugaev said. “I was always good at shootouts in juniors.”
McAdam knocked the puck away before a shot on Reading’s second attempt and saved Max Willman’s attempt to raise Adirondack’s record to 22-23-8-5. The Thunder win, coupled with Brampton’s loss to Worcester, puts them six points behind Brampton for the ECHL North Division’s final playoff spot with 14 games remaining.
The Hollywood ending looked very improbable when Steven Swavely gave the Royals a 4-1 lead at 7:57 of the second, but the Thunder scored quickly — and twice in eight seconds — to cut it to 4-3 and energize the crowd that sounded much larger than the 2,814 in attendance.
“The guys just never really got down,” Loh said. “We sort of found a way to dig in and found a way to get it done. Getting both of those goals quickly helped. It kind of gave guys momentum back, gave us a sense we could fight our way back.”
Salhany’s second of the night made it 4-2 at 8:19 of the second, followed by Ludvig Larsson’s tally a few seconds later to make it 4-3.
Even in victory, the Thunder know there are things to fix, notably what caused Reading’s fifth goal and several others. Two defenders went to the same man, leaving another one open.
Salhany’s hat-trick goal came off a short breakaway caused by a blocked pass at the blue line at 6:23 of the third.
Salhany became only the second Thunder player to score four goals in a game. Ryan Lomberg did it on March 17, 2016 against Orlando.
“That’s close to euphoria, like I said (in the on-ice interview), but it just speaks testament to the whole team; we weren’t giving up no matter what,” said Salhany, who took over the team lead in goals with 25.
Salhany also had a two-goal game on Feb. 22 and has 12 points in his last six games.
Thunder 6, Royals 5, SO
Reading 2 2 1 0 0 — 5
Adirondack 1 2 2 0 1 — 6
First Period: 1, Reading, DiChiara 19 (Willman, Ebbing), :52. 2, Reading, Strome 8 (Mackin, Gaudreau), 11:11. 3, Adirondack, Salhany 22 (Larsson, Curti), 12:10 (pp).
Second Period: 4, Reading, Willman 7 (Mackin), 6:10. 5, Reading, Swavely 11 (Gaudreau, DiChiara), 7:57. 6, Adirondack, Salhany 23 (Szmatula), 8:16. 7, Adirondack, Larsson 5 (Pierro-Zabotel), 8:27.
Third Period: 8, Reading, Michel 6 (DiChiara), 4:07. 9, Adirondack, Salhany 24, 6:23. 10, Adirondack, Salhany 25 (Szmatula), 15:12.
Overtime: None
Shootout: Reading (Strome-goal, Gaudreau-no goal, Willman-no goal). Adirondack (Salhany-goal, Popugaev-goal, Edwardh-no goal).
Power-play Opportunities: Reading 0-2, Adirondack 1-1.
Goalies-saves: Reading, Sandstrom (24 shots-19 saves). Adirondack, McAdam (45-40).
A: 2,814.
Referee: Gour.
