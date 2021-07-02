Salhany, Szmatula, Edwardh on Thunder's protected list

GLENS FALLS — Several familiar faces are on the 2021 protected list released by the Adirondack Thunder on Friday.

The list includes the Thunder's top three scorers from when they last played in 2019-20 — Matt Salhany (26 goals, 25 assists, 51 points), Mike Szmatula (20-29-49) and John Edwardh (17-26-43). Charlie Curti (11-20-31) is among the defensemen. The goaltender on the Thunder's list is Alex Sakellaropoulos, a former Union College goalie who played with the Thunder in 2018-19.

Other forwards on the team's protected list are Peter MacArthur, Ryan Smith, Ryan Walker, Nick Hutchison, Alex Carrier, Josh French and Nick Rivera. The defensemen include Alex Jaeckle, Tommy Parren, Steven Ruggiero and Blake Thompson.

The protected list is the first step ECHL teams take in putting together their roster for the following season. Players who had signed for 2020-21 with the Thunder remain on their list for next season even if they chose to play for an active club this season.

The Thunder, as well as most of the league's teams in the Northeast, were shut down because of the pandemic.

