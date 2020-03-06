Salhany records 50th point in Thunder loss

ST. JOHN’S, Newfoundland — Forward Matt Salhany recorded his 50th point of the season, but the Adirondack Thunder couldn’t stop Newfoundland’s third-period surge in a 5-2 Growlers win Friday at Mile One Centre.

Newfoundland scored 3:33 into the game on Justin Braazeau’s wrister, but the Thunder tied it at 8:57 when Salhany fed John Edwardh, who backhanded it in or his 17th goal of the season.

The Thunder took a 2-1 lead at 18:22 when Salhany scored a shorthanded goal for his 26th of the season and Adirondack’s 10th shorthanded of the season. But Newfoundland tied it at 2 just 36 seconds later. The score stayed that way until 12:08 of the third, when Todd Skirving got the go-ahead goal.

The victory allowed Newfoundland, the North Division leader, to clinch a playoff spot.

Eamon McAdam made 28 saves for Adirondack, which could fall 10 points behind Brampton for the division’s last playoff spot after Friday’s action. The Thunder have 11 games left in the regular season.

Growlers 5, Thunder 2

Adirondack 2 0 0 — 2

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-589-5944 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

Newfoundland 2 0 3 — 5