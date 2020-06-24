Salhany re-signs with Adirondack Thunder

Salhany, 27, had a career year with the Thunder last season, collecting 51 points in 62 games (26 goals, 25 assists). The upcoming season will be his fourth in the ECHL and third with the Thunder.

"I am both grateful and excited for the opportunity to return to the Thunder for my third year," Salhany said in a release. "I'm confident with Alex (Loh), our core group of players, and the addition of newcomers that we can get the organization back to the top echelon of the league. I'm looking forward to returning to Glens Falls and to get the CIA rocking again. Can't wait to see you Thunder faithful!"