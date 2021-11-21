Sakellaropoulos, Thunder beat Idaho

BOISE, Idaho — Alex Sakellaropoulos stopped 34 of 35 shots as the Adirondack Thunder beat the Idaho Steelheads 2-1 on Saturday night to salvage one win from their three-game series at Idaho Central Arena.

Jake Hamilton scored a first-period goal for the Thunder and Tyler Irvine added another early in the third. The Steelheads got their lone goal on a third-period power play.

The Thunder lost the first two games in Idaho on Wednesday and Friday. Adirondack is fourth in the ECHL's North Division, one point behind the Maine Mariners.

The Thunder are back in Glens Falls this coming week for games on Wednesday, Friday and Saturday.

Thunder 2, Idaho 1 Adirondack 1 0 1 — 2 Idaho 0 0 1 — 1 First period — 1, Adirondack, Hamilton 1 (DeVito, Masonius), 2:47. Second period — None. Third period — 2, Irvine 6 (Masonius, MacArthur), 5:58. 3, Idaho, McAuley 4 (McBride, D. Brady), 8:25. Shots — Adirondack 10-9-6—25; Idaho 11-13-11—35. Power plays — Adirondack 0-2, Idaho 1-4. Goalies-saves — Sakellaropoulos 34; Kupsky 23. Ref — Wohlford. A — 5.211.

