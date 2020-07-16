Sakellaropoulos joins Thunder for second stint

GLENS FALLS — Goaltender Alex Sakellaropoulos has signed with the Adirondack Thunder for the 2020-21 season.

It is Sakellaropoulos' second time with the team. The 26-year-old previously played 33 games with Adirondack during the 2018-19 season, going 19-6-5 while holding a .915 save percentage and 2.51 goals-against average. He also earned three call-ups to the American Hockey League with Binghamton, Utica and Springfield.

Last season, Sakellaropoulos moved around in the ECHL, playing for Rapid City, Norfolk and Orlando, appearing in 38 games.

Sakellaropoulos is a Union College graduate and played on the 2014 national championship team.

On the Facebook Live announcement of the signing, Thunder coach Alex Loh said the team will just be getting one goalie from the New Jersey Devils' organization, and that he expects Sakellaropoulos to battle with him for playing time.

"He's obviously a good goaltender in this league and a fan favorite here," Loh said. "He had reached out to me earlier in the spring. He's motivated. He wants to get back to the playoffs as much as all of us."

