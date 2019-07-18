GLENS FALLS -- The Adirondack Thunder have re-signed forward Ryan Walker for the 2019-20 ECHL season.
Walker, a Union College product, joined the Thunder last season after he was released from the AHL's Binghamton Devils. He played in five games for Adirondack at the end of the season.
Walker, a 22-year-old native of Spotswood, New Jersey, turned pro following his senior season at Union. He recorded 29 points in 39 games, including 15 goals, and finished his 142-game collegiate career with 32 goals and 36 assists.
Walker played one season for the Sioux City Musketeers of the United States Hockey League, with 34 points in 60 games. He also enjoyed a solid career in the junior hockey ranks.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.