GLENS FALLS -- The Adirondack Thunder have re-signed forward Ryan Walker for the 2019-20 ECHL season.

Walker, a Union College product, joined the Thunder last season after he was released from the AHL's Binghamton Devils. He played in five games for Adirondack at the end of the season.

Walker, a 22-year-old native of Spotswood, New Jersey, turned pro following his senior season at Union. He recorded 29 points in 39 games, including 15 goals, and finished his 142-game collegiate career with 32 goals and 36 assists.

Walker played one season for the Sioux City Musketeers of the United States Hockey League, with 34 points in 60 games. He also enjoyed a solid career in the junior hockey ranks.

