Ryan Smith scores twice as Thunder rallies for win

TROIS-RIVIERES, Quebec — Ryan Smith scored twice in the third period Tuesday night to lead the Adirondack Thunder to a 3-2 comeback victory over the Trois-Rivieres Lions.

Smith scored the go-ahead goal with 1:45 left in regulation as the Thunder (7-14-4) won their second in a row after snapping a five-game losing streak.

Trailing 2-0 midway through the second period, Adirondack pulled within one goal on Colin Long’s tip-in goal at the 12:12 mark.

Smith tied the score 2:53 into the third period, tipping in a shot by Nick Rivera.

Smith then took a feed from newcomer Brandon Schultz, signed by the Thunder last week, on a breakaway to beat Lions goalie Phillippe Desrosiers for the eventual game-winner. It was Smith’s third goal of the season — all in Adirondack’s last two games.

Anthony Beauregard and Nicolas Lariviere had given the Lions a 2-0 lead, and Desrosiers made 25 stops in goal.

Isaac Poulter finished with 33 saves for the Thunder, who are scheduled to face Trois-Rivieres (12-12-1) again on Thursday at 7 p.m.

Adirondack returns home Friday for back-to-back games at Cool Insuring Arena, hosting Worcester on Friday at 7 p.m. and Trois-Rivieres again on Saturday at 5 p.m. for New Year’s Eve.