Ryan Smith returns to Adirondack Thunder

GLENS FALLS — The Adirondack Thunder on Thursday announced they have re-signed forward Ryan Smith for the 2022-23 ECHL season.

Smith, entering his third season of professional hockey, played in 70 games for the Thunder last season, finishing with 11 goals and 16 assists.

The 25-year-old native of Roanok, Virginia, played four years at the University of Maine and played prep hockey at the Northwood School in Lake Placid.

"He has all the tools to be a high-end player at this level and we are looking forward to seeing him progress and take the next step forward in his young career," Thunder head coach Pete MacArthur said in a team press release.