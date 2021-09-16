Ryan Smith joins Adirondack Thunder

GLENS FALLS — The Adirondack Thunder announced the signing of forward Ryan Smith on Thursday.

Smith was originally set to play for the Thunder last season, following his senior year at the University of Maine. However, when the ECHL's North Division opted out of the 2020-21 season, he played for the Macon Mayhem of the Southern Professional Hockey League.

In 42 games for the Mayhem, Smith scored nine goals and dished out 17 assists, and was called up for three games by the ECHL's Tulsa Oilers.

A native of Roanoke, Virginia, the 24-year-old Smith recorded 35 points in 135 games at Maine, and served as an alternate captain as a senior. Before college, he played for the Green Bay Gamblers in junior hockey. He also played at the Northwood School in Lake Placid at the prep level.

